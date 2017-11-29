Two questions that will put Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler in a testy mood

It took three months, but prickly Jay Cutler seems to have arrived in Miami.

Cutler, back from a concussion and set to start Sunday against the Broncos, had little patience for two lines of questioning Wednesday:

1. His three rocky years in Denver.

And 2. His occasional “happy feet” when pass protection breaks down.

Cutler, when asked by a reporter how he looks back at his time in Denver (the Broncos traded him to Chicago after a falling-out with then-coach Josh McDaniels), responded:

“I don't right now.”

But that was downright pleasant compared to question about how his footwork has a tendency to break down when he faces pressure — not a new criticism, by the way.

“Do you feel like you get gun shy or happy feet?”

“Uh, I don't think so,” Cutler said, clearly irritated. “Sounds like a loaded question.”

Dolphins Live: Jay Cutler meets with the media https://t.co/O2cUuVLdA5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 29, 2017

The reporter responded that he just wanted an honest answer.

To that, Cutler replied dismissively:

“Yeah, I was very honest with you.”

This is not the first time in this sideways season that Cutler has lost patience for questions about his mechanics. A few weeks back, he was short with a reporter who asked him about drifting too much in his drop back.

“It seems like you already have an answer for that,” Cutler replied then, again a bit testy.

Cutler can be forgiven if he has lost patience with critics. He was not even planning to play this season, but Adam Gase talked him out of retirement after Ryan Tannehill went down.

Cutler is 25th league-wide in passer rating (82.7), 34th in yards-per attempt (5.9) and tied for 20th in touchdown passes (13). He also has had bad luck with injuries, missing games with broken ribs and a concussion.

And how is he feeling now, nearly two weeks removed from his concussion?

Good, “thanks for asking,” he responded.