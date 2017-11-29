More Videos

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

Will Matt Moore start Sunday?

Gase talks about Cutler's Dolphins debut

Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Trump calls Sen. Warren 'Pocahontas' at event honoring Native Americans

Tampa killings: Police seize gun, question McDonald's employee

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

  • How did Jason Taylor reach the NFL's Hall of Fame?

    A visual breakdown of how the Dolphin's Jason Taylor earned a spot in the NFL's Hall of Fame.

A visual breakdown of how the Dolphin's Jason Taylor earned a spot in the NFL's Hall of Fame. Eric Garland McClatchy
A visual breakdown of how the Dolphin's Jason Taylor earned a spot in the NFL's Hall of Fame. Eric Garland McClatchy

Miami Dolphins

Jason Taylor gets his Hall of Fame ring Sunday. We got an advanced look.

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 29, 2017 12:55 PM

Searching for a reason to go to Sunday’s Dolphins-Broncos game:

Jason Taylor, the Dolphins’ latest (and presumably last for a while) player to make the Hall of Fame, will receive his Hall of Fame ring at halftime.

The diamond-encrusted, 14-carot ring was made by Kay Jewelers and has some personal touches.

On one side: a picture of Taylor, his position (defensive end) and his years played (1997-2011). Enscribed within: the Hall of Fame logo, the year of Taylor’s induction (2017) and his enshrinement number (308).

Taylor-Jason-HOF-Ring-front
Jason Taylor’s Hall of Fame ring.
Pro Football Hall of Fame

Taylor went into the Hall last August after being elected on the first ballot. His 139 1/2 sacks are seventh all time.

He might be joined next year by the guy who drafted him. Jimmy Johnson is a semifinalist in the Class of 2018.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

jtring
Jason Taylor’s Hall of Fame ring.
Pro Football Hall of Fame

