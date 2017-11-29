Jason Taylor gets his Hall of Fame ring Sunday. We got an advanced look.

Searching for a reason to go to Sunday’s Dolphins-Broncos game:
Jason Taylor, the Dolphins’ latest (and presumably last for a while) player to make the Hall of Fame, will receive his Hall of Fame ring at halftime.
The diamond-encrusted, 14-carot ring was made by Kay Jewelers and has some personal touches.
On one side: a picture of Taylor, his position (defensive end) and his years played (1997-2011). Enscribed within: the Hall of Fame logo, the year of Taylor’s induction (2017) and his enshrinement number (308).
Taylor went into the Hall last August after being elected on the first ballot. His 139 1/2 sacks are seventh all time.
He might be joined next year by the guy who drafted him. Jimmy Johnson is a semifinalist in the Class of 2018.
