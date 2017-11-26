New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, during the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Evil or not? Depends on your rooting interest, but there’s no denying that Belichick is a genius.
New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, during the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Evil or not? Depends on your rooting interest, but there’s no denying that Belichick is a genius. Michael Dwyer AP
New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, during the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Evil or not? Depends on your rooting interest, but there’s no denying that Belichick is a genius. Michael Dwyer AP

Miami Dolphins

What went wrong for Dolphins on Patriots' fake punt — and who took the blame

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 26, 2017 06:47 PM

UPDATED 10 HOURS 30 MINUTES AGO

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

It was simultaneously a stroke of coaching genius and the ultimate sign of disrespect.

Bill Belichick’s decision to dial up a fake punt on fourth-and-8 — on the game’s opening drive, on his own 27 — was remarkable.

And it worked. Nate Ebner took the direct snap, went around the right edge and rushed for 14 yards. What should have been a three-and-out for the Dolphins’ defense ultimately turned into a touchdown and a lead which the Patriots would not relinquish.

Michael Thomas, the Dolphins’ special teams captain, is a stand-up guy who did a characteristically stand-up thing after the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Pretty much, that's on me,” Thomas said. “Regardless of the time situation, whatever, I was the edge of the defense, the edge of the special teams right there, so I've got to set the edge. I can't let nothing get outside me. You can put that one on me. That can't happen. Defense, they got three-and-out. We can't put our defense back on the field right there.”

Did the Patriots show anything pre-snap that, in retrospect, should have alerted the Dolphins that something was up? Yes.

“Pretty much just a left-footed punter,” Thomas said. “[Ebner] usually doesn't line up to our left, their right, and he did. So that should have been the tip right there.”

Belichick, in typically understated fashion, said after the game: “It was a big play for us.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

    Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on keeping the morale up during the four-game losing streak and all of those devastating penalties.

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up
Will Matt Moore start Sunday? 2:11

Will Matt Moore start Sunday?
Fins' receivers Stills and Landry: 'Turnovers and penalties killed us' 1:13

Fins' receivers Stills and Landry: 'Turnovers and penalties killed us'

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats