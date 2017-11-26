'We didn't have sh-- to lose.' Landry disagrees with Gase’s late-game decision

The Dolphins’ goose was basically cooked Sunday after a fourth-down pass to Jarvis Landry was ruled incomplete.

But both at the time and an hour later in the locker room, Landry was adamant that Adam Gase should have challenged the call; if ruled complete, the pass would have given the Dolphins a first down.

The problem: The play probably would not have been overturned, as there was no conclusive evidence that Landry caught the ball.

Still, the risk was worth the reward in Landry’s mind.

“I think we were in the position then where it really didn't matter,” Landry said. “We didn't have s--- to lose. Throw the flag and see what happens. Go from there. You know, we didn't have anything to lose. We're giving the ball up on our side of the field. Something that could potentially turn in our favor. Who knows? We didn't have anything to lose. We should have just threw the flag.”

Landry said that he did not get an explanation from Gase as to why the Dolphins did not challenge; reporters did not ask Gase about the play after the game.

Landry was also asked about his incendiary preseason prediction that the Dolphins would sweep New England this year:

“Honestly, man, it's a mindset thing,” Landry said. “As I said then and I'll still say it, I respect the Patriots organization, their players, but it's something again for this team and for this organization, create a mindset that we're nobody's little brother. We're here to play. Again, any given Sunday, anybody can beat anybody. They got the best of us today.”