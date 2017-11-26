Damien Williams left the Patriots game with a shoulder injury and did not return.
Damien Williams left the Patriots game with a shoulder injury and did not return. Michael Dwyer AP

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins almost out of running backs after string of injuries

By Adam H. Beasley

November 26, 2017 03:27 PM

Better put Kenyan Drake in bubble wrap.

He’s the Dolphins’ only healthy running back.

The third quarter was unkind to Damien Williams and Senorise Perry, who were knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury and a concussion, respectively.

Neither will return.

The Dolphins entered the game with just three running backs (Jay Ajayi was traded weeks back to the Eagles and De’Veon Smith is on the practice squad). They left with just one.

Williams got hurt on what might be his final snap in a Dolphins uniform. He hurt his shoulder while fighting for more yards after a catch. Perry got concussed on the opening kickoff of the second half.

Not long after Williams left the game, Drake coughed up the ball. He fumbled near midfield, making a daunting Dolphins task all but impossible. Drake did catch an eight-yard touchdown pass to draw the Dolphins within 11 with 11:43 left in regulation.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are without Bobby McCain for the rest of the day. He was ejected after throwing an elbow at Danny Amendola in the third quarter.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

