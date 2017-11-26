With Jay Cutler, that’s another $10 million lost to the Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins

The amount of money on the bench for Dolphins vs. Patriots is stunning

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 26, 2017 11:47 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

The Dolphins will have to beat the Patriots Sunday with a fifth of their salary cap tied behind their back.

Matt Moore starts at quarterback with Jay Cutler dealing with a concussion and Ryan Tannehill out for the season.

Cutler and Tannehill’s combined cap liability in 2017? Over $30 million.

Throw in another lost $4.8 million with William Hayes out with a back injury, and more than 20 percent of the team’s $172 million adjusted salary cap max is unavailble to play.

The Dolphins’ other inactives Sunday: safety Maurice Smith, cornerback Torry McTyer, guard Isaac Asiata, guard Jermon Bushrod and receiver Rashawn Scott.

Damien Williams starts at running back, Jesse Davis starts at right guard and Sam Young starts at right tackle.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

