Cutler still in concussion protocol, but Gase not ready to name Moore starter

Jay Cutler remains in the concussion protocol.
Will he be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Patriots? Stay tuned.
“Matt [Moore’s] going today,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “Jay’s in the concussion protocol.”
Any more details? Gase was not inclined to provide them Wednesday.
If Cutler does not make a full recovery by the weekend, Moore will start for the second time this season. He threw for 282 yards in the second half of the Dolphins’ loss to the Buccaneers Sunday.
Gase said a decision on who will start at quarterback will be made later in the week. He did not rule out Cutler playing with no practice.
Moore will benefit from the practice time that he did not really get in his only other start of the season. When he started in place of an injured Cutler against the Ravens, it was a Thursday night game. Moore struggled in that game, throwing two picks and averaging four yards per pass attempt.
“Any time you’re a quarterback, a starter or backup, when you get the reps and try to show the looks you’ll get, it’s beneficial,” Gase said.
