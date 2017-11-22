More Videos

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Pause
Will Matt Moore start Sunday? 2:11

Will Matt Moore start Sunday?

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact 0:49

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 1:38

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

Heat’s James Johnson on win over Celtics 2:25

Heat’s James Johnson on win over Celtics

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach 2:25

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia 1:35

UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

  • Will Matt Moore start Sunday?

    Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore meets with reporters ahead of what could be his second start of the year.

Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore meets with reporters ahead of what could be his second start of the year. Adam Beasley abeasley@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore meets with reporters ahead of what could be his second start of the year. Adam Beasley abeasley@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Cutler still in concussion protocol, but Gase not ready to name Moore starter

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 22, 2017 12:15 PM

UPDATED 7 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

Jay Cutler remains in the concussion protocol.

Will he be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Patriots? Stay tuned.

“Matt [Moore’s] going today,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “Jay’s in the concussion protocol.”

Any more details? Gase was not inclined to provide them Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If Cutler does not make a full recovery by the weekend, Moore will start for the second time this season. He threw for 282 yards in the second half of the Dolphins’ loss to the Buccaneers Sunday.

Gase said a decision on who will start at quarterback will be made later in the week. He did not rule out Cutler playing with no practice.

Moore will benefit from the practice time that he did not really get in his only other start of the season. When he started in place of an injured Cutler against the Ravens, it was a Thursday night game. Moore struggled in that game, throwing two picks and averaging four yards per pass attempt.

More Videos

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Pause
Will Matt Moore start Sunday? 2:11

Will Matt Moore start Sunday?

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact 0:49

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 1:38

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

Heat’s James Johnson on win over Celtics 2:25

Heat’s James Johnson on win over Celtics

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach 2:25

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia 1:35

UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

  • Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore talks to the media about being shutout by the Baltimore Ravens 40-0 on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2017.

Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore talks to the media about being shutout by the Baltimore Ravens 40-0 on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2017.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

“Any time you’re a quarterback, a starter or backup, when you get the reps and try to show the looks you’ll get, it’s beneficial,” Gase said.

More Videos

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Pause
Will Matt Moore start Sunday? 2:11

Will Matt Moore start Sunday?

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact 0:49

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 1:38

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

Heat’s James Johnson on win over Celtics 2:25

Heat’s James Johnson on win over Celtics

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach 2:25

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia 1:35

UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

  • Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Pause
Will Matt Moore start Sunday? 2:11

Will Matt Moore start Sunday?

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact 0:49

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 1:38

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

Heat’s James Johnson on win over Celtics 2:25

Heat’s James Johnson on win over Celtics

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach 2:25

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia 1:35

UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

  • Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

    Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on keeping the morale up during the four-game losing streak and all of those devastating penalties.

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats