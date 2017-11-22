Cutler still in concussion protocol, but Gase not ready to name Moore starter

Jay Cutler remains in the concussion protocol.

Will he be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Patriots? Stay tuned.

“Matt [Moore’s] going today,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “Jay’s in the concussion protocol.”

Any more details? Gase was not inclined to provide them Wednesday.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

If Cutler does not make a full recovery by the weekend, Moore will start for the second time this season. He threw for 282 yards in the second half of the Dolphins’ loss to the Buccaneers Sunday.

Gase said a decision on who will start at quarterback will be made later in the week. He did not rule out Cutler playing with no practice.

Moore will benefit from the practice time that he did not really get in his only other start of the season. When he started in place of an injured Cutler against the Ravens, it was a Thursday night game. Moore struggled in that game, throwing two picks and averaging four yards per pass attempt.

More Videos 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up Pause 2:11 Will Matt Moore start Sunday? 1:50 Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 0:49 Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact 1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 2:25 Heat’s James Johnson on win over Celtics 2:25 Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:35 UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia 1:31 Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore talks to the media about being shutout by the Baltimore Ravens 40-0 on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2017. Matt Moore talks about his first start of the season Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore talks to the media about being shutout by the Baltimore Ravens 40-0 on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2017. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

“Any time you’re a quarterback, a starter or backup, when you get the reps and try to show the looks you’ll get, it’s beneficial,” Gase said.