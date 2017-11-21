One person with Dolphins ties and three Canes are Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

One person with Miami Dolphins ties is among 27 semifinalists for 2018 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Former Dolphins and ex-Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson made the cut from 108 to 27 on Tuesday.
This marks the third consecutive year that Johnson is a semifinalist for induction.
But Johnson’s case for the Hall of Fame is based largely on what he achieved as coach of the Cowboys, where he won two Super Bowls.
As Dolphins coach, he was 36-28 in a four-year tenure from 1996 to 1999.
Johnson’s college coaching credentials, including a national championship as University of Miami coach, are not considered by the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee.
Two former Dolphins – linebacker Zach Thomas and offensive tackle Richmond Webb - did not make Tuesday’s cut from 108 to 27.
Two former Miami Hurricanes players also made the list of 27 semifinalists: linebacker Ray Lewis and running back Edgerrin James.
Besides Johnson and the two former Canes, the other semifinalists are ex-Chargers coach Don Coryell; former safeties Ronde Barber, Steve Atwater, LeRoy Butler, Brian Dawkins and John Lynch; cornerbacks Ty Law and Everson Walls; offensive linemen Kevin Mawae, Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson and Joe Jacoby; receivers Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Torry Holt, Isaac Bruce and Hines Ward; running back Roger Craig; linebackers Brian Urlacher and Karl Mecklenberg and defensive ends Leslie O’Neal, Richard Seymour and Simeon Rice.
Bruce, the former Rams star, attended Fort Lauderdale Dillard High.
The list of 27 will be trimmed to 15 in mid-January, and inductees will be chosen Super Bowl weekend in early February in Minneapolis.
Last August, Jason Taylor became the 10th former Dolphins player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
