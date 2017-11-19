Photo gallery: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins | Sun., Nov. 19, 2017

Miami Dolphins Jordan Phillips (97) and Cameron Wake (91) watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kwon Alexander (58) Robert McClain (36) celebrate after a McClain interception at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov.19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jakeem Grant (19) gets swamped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers players on a kick return in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith (29) rips the ball from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins walk off the field after Tampa Bay Buccaneers Patrick Murray (7) kicks the winning field goal in the final seconds of the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills (10) catches a pass and runs for a fourth quarter touchdown as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Justin Evans (21) fails to stop him at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Damien Williams (26) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brent Grimes (24) in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) takes over for Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) scores in the second quarter as Miami Dolphins strong safety Nate Allen (29) defends as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) fumbles the ball after a multi lateral passing play at the end of the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Adarius Glanton (53) picks up the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to seal the game as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) runs for a touch down on a fourth quarter reception as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) passes in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gerald McCoy (93) in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) gets away from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry (14) can't reach the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Smith (29) defends in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov.19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jordan Philips (97) and Andre Branch (50) celebrate after they thought they sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the endzone for a safety at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) is taken down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell (95) late in the second quarter. Cutler left the game with a head injury as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov.19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Cameron Wake (91) and Jordan Phillips (97) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the endzone for what appears to be a safety but the ball was placed on the one yard line by the officials in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) is stop short of the goal line by the Buccaneer defense in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) avoid the reach of Buccaneer defenders in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jordan Philips (97) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the endzone for what appears to be a safety but was placed on the one yard line by the officials in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills (10), Michael Thomas (31), and Julius Thomas kneel during the national anthem as they prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov.19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) scrambles in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami fans show their support as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Justin Evans (21) intercepts the ball intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) in the end zone as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Justin Evans (21) celebrates after intercepting the ball intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) in the end zone as the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) runs off the field after losing to the Bucs as at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47) watches Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans rolls on the field after a reception in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Damien Williams (26) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers T.J. Ward (43) as Brent Grimes (24) watches in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins reshad Jones (20) misses a tackle as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Doug Martin (22) runs up field in second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins kicker Matt Haack (16) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Adarius Glanton (53) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills (10) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Smith (29) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Damien Williams (26) runs for a large gain in the first quarter as Senorise Perry (34) cheers him on as they play Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Nov. 19, 2017.
