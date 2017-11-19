Kenny Still is active after injuring his back in practice Thursday.
Kenny Still is active after injuring his back in practice Thursday. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Kenny Still is active after injuring his back in practice Thursday. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

There’s a surprise scratch at receiver for the Dolphins — but not who you think

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 19, 2017 11:41 AM

Receiver news here:

Kenny Stills will play Sunday. Leonte Carroo will not.

But it was not because of an injury. Carroo is a healthy scratch.

For Carroo, it’s yet another setback for a player who has yet to live up to his third-round draft pedigree. Rashawn Scott, who leapfrogged him on the depth chart in 2016, appears to have done so again.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stills, meanwhile, is active three days after injuring his back in practice.

Other lineup news:

Chase Allen will start at linebacker with Rey Maualuga gone. Maualuga was cut Saturday after an early morning arrest at a Miami nightclub.

Meanwhile, Damien Williams will start again at running back, but he is expected to share snaps with Kenyan Drake.

Full list of Dolphins inactives: Carroo, quarterback David Fales, cornerback Jordan Lucas, cornerback Torry McTyer, running back De’Veon Smith, guard Isaac Asiata and tackle Zach Sterup.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is happy with running backs Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne. Each offered a different dynamic to the offense.

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play 0:32

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play
Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance 0:36

Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance
Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins 0:37

Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats