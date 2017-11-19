There’s a surprise scratch at receiver for the Dolphins — but not who you think

Receiver news here:
Kenny Stills will play Sunday. Leonte Carroo will not.
But it was not because of an injury. Carroo is a healthy scratch.
For Carroo, it’s yet another setback for a player who has yet to live up to his third-round draft pedigree. Rashawn Scott, who leapfrogged him on the depth chart in 2016, appears to have done so again.
Never miss a local story.
Stills, meanwhile, is active three days after injuring his back in practice.
Other lineup news:
Chase Allen will start at linebacker with Rey Maualuga gone. Maualuga was cut Saturday after an early morning arrest at a Miami nightclub.
Meanwhile, Damien Williams will start again at running back, but he is expected to share snaps with Kenyan Drake.
Full list of Dolphins inactives: Carroo, quarterback David Fales, cornerback Jordan Lucas, cornerback Torry McTyer, running back De’Veon Smith, guard Isaac Asiata and tackle Zach Sterup.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments