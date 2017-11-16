The Dolphins are simultaneously cursed and historically lucky. We explain.

If you believe in curses, the Dolphins fit the bill.

They have lost their starting quarterback twice in the past 12 months — and their backup has missed a game too.

They got run out of town in Week 1 by Hurricane Irma, losing both their home opener and their midseason bye.

Their offensive line coach became a national embarrassment. Their starting inside linebacker disappeared the night before the his first game.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two starting linebackers, their starting right tackle and a potential starting cornerback are all out for the season.

Yes, the glass has been half full, but the half with liquid in it is arsenic.

Then again, they made the playoffs last year and are still alive this year, even though sabermetricians would argue they have been one of the worst teams in football over the last two seasons.

More Videos 0:32 Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play Pause 2:25 Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders 1:01 'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake 0:38 Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 0:50 Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster' 0:36 Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance 1:36 Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:48 Habitual felon, sex predator gets 10 years in prison 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill. Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill. Kijuana Nige via Facebook

The Dolphins are 14-11 under Adam Gase for one reason: They have gone 12-3 in games decided by seven points or fewer. That is ridiculous.

And not sustainable, number-crunchers argue. They tend to level out over a long enough time line, and that worm may have turned already, as a 27-24 loss to Oakland snapped a 12-game winning streak in such games.

And here is the best way to explain why the Dolphins’ record has been better than how they have played: They tend to win their close games and get annihilated in games they lose.

Their average margin of defeat in their 11 losses under Gase? Seventeen points.

The Dolphins’ point differential this year is brutal. They have been outscored by 87 in nine games, the fourth-worst differential in football. They are minus-104 since Gase took over.

So what does that mean in real football terms?

More Videos 0:32 Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play Pause 2:25 Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders 1:01 'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake 0:38 Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 0:50 Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster' 0:36 Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance 1:36 Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:48 Habitual felon, sex predator gets 10 years in prison 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

They have wildly overachieved in each of the last two years. Bill James, a pioneer in advanced statistics, has developed a formula that produces a win expectation based on points scored and points allowed.

Using the Dolphins’ output, they have won four games more than they should have under Gase — two in each year.

So the Dolphins are more like a 2-7 than they are a 4-5 team — which might not mean much for the games already played, but it does give a hint of what’s to come. And it helped explain why Dolphins-Buccaneers Sunday is a pick ’em — even though the Dolphins are playing at home, against a 3-6 team without its starting quarterback.