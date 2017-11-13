Jesse Davis (No. 77) is starting at right tackle Monday night.
Miami Dolphins

Healthy Dolphins have all their rowdy friends available for Monday night

By Adam H. Beasley

November 13, 2017 7:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

T.J. McDonald, this is your moment.

The hard-hitting safety is active and will start at safety for the first time in a Dolphins uniform.

McDonald, suspended for the first eight games because of a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, will start alongside Reshad Jones.

Ted Larsen likewise will make his Dolphins debut Sunday against the Panthers. He will start at left guard. Jesse Davis shifts to right tackle.

Meanwhile, Damien Williams will start at running back for the second straight week.

No Dolphin will miss the game because of injury. Miami’s inactives: quarterback David Fales, safety Jordan Lucas, cornerback Torry McTyer, linebacker Stephone Anthony, guard Isaac Asiata, tackle Zach Sterup and receiver Rashawn Scott.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

