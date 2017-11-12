Cam Newton’s style of play creates big plays — for both the Panthers and their opposition.
Cam Newton’s style of play creates big plays — for both the Panthers and their opposition. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP
Cam Newton’s style of play creates big plays — for both the Panthers and their opposition. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

Miami Dolphins

Why facing Cam Newton might actually be a good thing for the regressing Dolphins defense

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 12, 2017 12:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

If Josh McCown, Joe Flacco and Derek Carr have lit up the Dolphins defense, what is the 2015 NFL MVP going to do?

Cam Newton, on paper, is a nightmare matchup for the Dolphins. They were terrible against mobile quarterbacks in 2016, allowing them to break contain and extend plays.

Heck, they haven’t even been great against stationary ones this year, sacking McCown, Flacco and Carr a combined six times in four games.

The Dolphins have the league’s richest defensive line, but their 16 sacks were tied for seventh fewest entering Sunday’s action.

Only Cameron Wake (who leads the team with six) and Ndamukong Suh have more than three on the season.

So Monday night could get ugly, right?

Perhaps not.

Rather, this could be the week the Dolphins’ pass rush gets back on track. The Panthers have allowed 23 sacks in 2017, 13th most in football, and here is a big reason why:

“[Newton] does hold onto the ball a little longer I think,” Wake said. “I guess that’s him trying to make a play? At the end of the day, I guess it is risk [versus] reward. I don’t know what’s in his head. If you hold the ball longer and receivers are further down field, you probably have a better yardage type play; but then you’re also vulnerable to guys like me and mis compadres.”

So unless he changes his game, Newton is vulnerable to Wake, Suh, Andre Branch and Charles Harris in a way that McCown, Flacco and Carr were not.

Those three rarely took deep drops, instead getting the ball out of their hands before Dolphins defensive linemen could barely get out of their stances. Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke defended his front four in recent days, saying they are playing at a high level despite the disappointing sack totals.

Rather, the responsibility falls to those in coverage to clog up passing lanes long enough for the Dolphins to get to the passer.

“I think some of the quarterbacks we’ve played and offenses we’ve played have probably been in the top tier in the league as far as getting the ball out of their hands,” Wake said. “I don’t know where [Newton] ranks but I don’t pay as much attention to that as a pass rusher because I fight every play like it’s the play he’s going to have the ball in his hand when I get there and if he does, then finish the play.”

More Videos

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Pause
Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders 2:25

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders

Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments 1:36

Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders 0:38

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:18

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Canes celebrate win 0:59

Canes celebrate win

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame 1:29

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

Dion Waiters on Heat’s 112-103 loss to Pistons 2:35

Dion Waiters on Heat’s 112-103 loss to Pistons

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans 0:33

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Members of the UM defensive talk about turnovers and turnover chain 3:06

Members of the UM defensive talk about turnovers and turnover chain

  • Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Pause
Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders 2:25

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders

Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments 1:36

Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders 0:38

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:18

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Canes celebrate win 0:59

Canes celebrate win

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame 1:29

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

Dion Waiters on Heat’s 112-103 loss to Pistons 2:35

Dion Waiters on Heat’s 112-103 loss to Pistons

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans 0:33

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Members of the UM defensive talk about turnovers and turnover chain 3:06

Members of the UM defensive talk about turnovers and turnover chain

  • Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats