Ndamukong Suh hurt his knee against the Raiders. How serious is it?

Ndamukong Suh injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, and the issue was significant enough to keep him out of Thursday’s practice.

But it probably will not be enough to keep him out of Monday’s game against the Panthers. Suh told reporters Thursday that he is looking forward to playing Monday.

Suh left the Oakland game after getting hurt on a bizarre, two-fumble play. He went directly to the locker room, but returned shortly thereafter. Suh played 55 of a possible 64 snaps Sunday.

Marshall Newhouse gets destroyed trying to run with the ball after Derek Carr’s fumble.pic.twitter.com/u1iwvygdEj — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) November 6, 2017

The Dolphins’ highest-paid player has been remarkably durable during his eight-year career, missing just two games — and none since 2011.

Michael Thomas, who will presumably be replaced by T.J. McDonald in the starting lineup Monday, also did not practice. The nature of his injury was not immediately known.

Two offense players missed practice Thursday because of illness: Damien Williams and Jakeem Grant.