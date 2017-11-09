More Videos

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders

Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

Spoelstra talks after Thursday's practice in Phoenix

Spoelstra talks after Thursday’s practice in Phoenix

Two are shot and wounded in Allapattah barbershop

Two are shot and wounded in Allapattah barbershop

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

UM coach Mark Richt excited for 'Gameday', not worried about the polls

UM coach Mark Richt excited for "Gameday", not worried about the polls

    ​Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) speaks about Lawrence Timmons, being selected as team captain and the upcoming Jets game. Suh addressed the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Miami Dolphins

Ndamukong Suh hurt his knee against the Raiders. How serious is it?

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 09, 2017 2:02 PM

Ndamukong Suh injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, and the issue was significant enough to keep him out of Thursday’s practice.

But it probably will not be enough to keep him out of Monday’s game against the Panthers. Suh told reporters Thursday that he is looking forward to playing Monday.

Suh left the Oakland game after getting hurt on a bizarre, two-fumble play. He went directly to the locker room, but returned shortly thereafter. Suh played 55 of a possible 64 snaps Sunday.

The Dolphins’ highest-paid player has been remarkably durable during his eight-year career, missing just two games — and none since 2011.

Michael Thomas, who will presumably be replaced by T.J. McDonald in the starting lineup Monday, also did not practice. The nature of his injury was not immediately known.

Two offense players missed practice Thursday because of illness: Damien Williams and Jakeem Grant.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

