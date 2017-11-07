Dolphins tackle Ja’Wuan James is ailing after injuring his left hamstring on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Miami Dolphins

Is Ja’Wuan James’ hamstring injury serious? Dolphins roster move suggests concern

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 07, 2017 3:37 PM

Ja’Wuan James limped out of the Dolphins locker room Sunday night, a compression sleeve on his ailing left hamstring.

Adam Gase had no update on his starting right tackle’s health when asked about it the following day.

But the team’s actions Tuesday spoke louder than any words.

The Dolphins poached tackle Zach Sterup off the Browns’ practice squad, adding the 6-foot-9, 325-pounder as a ninth offensive lineman on their 53-man roster. The move was first announced by Sterup’s agent, Brett Tessler, on Twitter.

Sterup, 25, has not appeared in an NFL game. The Nebraska product spent time on the Jets’ and Chiefs’ practice squads in 2016.

James is in Year 4, and is under contract with the Dolphins in 2018 after the team picked up his fifth-year option. The contract is guaranteed only in case of injury.

If he cannot play Monday, Jesse Davis would seem to be in line to start at right tackle, assuming Ted Larsen makes his 2017 debut at left guard.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

