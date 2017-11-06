Photo Gallery: Miami Dolphins vs. Oakland Raiders on Sunday Night Football | Nov. 5, 2017

Miami Dolphins Julius Thomas (89) screams after a fourth quarter reception as they play the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry (14) celebrates his third quarter touchdown as they play the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) is sacked in their defeat to the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Devante Parker with a one-handed catch late in the fourth quarter as the play the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins prepare to play the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) walks off the field after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, November 6, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, November 6, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) hauls in a one handed catch for a first down in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) waves to the crowd after scoring on a pass reception in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake (32) runs the ball in the second quarter as they play the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry (14) scores a third quarter touchdown as Oakland Raiders NaVorro Bowman (53) fails to stop him at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Maurice Smith (27) breaks up a pass to Oakland Raiders Keith McGill in the final seconds of the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Maurice Smith (27) breaks up a pass to Oakland Raiders Keith McGill in the final seconds of the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) runs after a reception in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) reacts after his touchdown reception in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) runs for a first down in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) throws the ball as they play the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Damien Williams (26) gets his helmet pulled off as Oakland Raiders Khalil Mack (52) tackles him in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) sets up to pass in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands the ball off to Damien Williams (26) in the first quarter as they play the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) earns a fist down on a reception in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47) prepares to tackle Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch (25) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 5, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com