Dolphins’ defense at full strength for Raiders game

All hands are on deck for the Dolphins defense Sunday.
Andre Branch, who was questionable with a groin injury, is active and will play. So will William Hayes, who was also a question mark for the Raiders game with a hamstring issue.
Meanwhile, Ted Larsen’s Dolphins debut will have to wait at least another week. The Dolphins put the veteran guard on their active roster in recent days after he spent the first half of the season on injured reserve, but Larsen apparently is not quite ready to play. He tore his biceps in training camp.
The Dolphins’ other inactives: quarterback David Fales, linebacker Stephone Anthony, guard Isaac Asiata, receiver Rashawn Scott and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.
Damien Williams, meanwhile, will start at running back but is expected to split time with Kenyan Drake.
The Raiders inactives are: quarterback Connor Cook, cornerback Gareon Conley, cornerback David Amerson, fullback Jamize Olawale, tackles Jylan Ware and David Sharpe and defensive lineman Jihad Ware.
