Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (6) gets up slowly after being hit by Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso in the second quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.

NFL won’t suspend Alonso or Suh

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

October 31, 2017 12:11 PM

The NFL will not suspend Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso for his hit that knocked Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco out of last Thursday’s game and into the league’s concussion protocol system.

The NFL also said that Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh won’t be suspended for putting his hands around Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett’s neck late in that game.

But Alonso and Suh still might be fined.

Alonso delivered a shoulder to Flacco’s head late in first half, drawing a 15-yard penalty. He said after the game that there was “no way” he could have avoided hitting Flacco, based on the situation.

“That’s the target,” Alonso said. “When a guy slides, and his target is very small, I just think it’s like a second late, which is why I hit him, to be honest with you. At first I was anticipating him, I thought he was going to slide. And then, I had to hit him, because he slid too late. It was bang-bang. I don’t know what else I could have done.“It was a bang-bang play. I thought if maybe he slid a second sooner, I was anticipating him sliding, and not hit him. But I think it was a second late; that’s why I hit him.”

Suh said he has no regrets about putting his hands around Mallett’s neck because he was merely protecting himself after he felt threatened.

