Mallett ‘tried to attack me,’ Suh said, explaining why his hands were around Ravens QB’s throat

Ndamukong Suh loves to mix it up.
He has done so since he entered the league, and earned a reputation for physical play that often crossed the line.
But Suh has been, by and large, on his best behavior as a member of the Dolphins.
Until Thursday.
Suh was flagged twice for unneccessary roughness, the second of which for putting his hands around the throat of Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett. (Suh jumped offsides on the same play.)
Suh was not apologetic after the game.
Not even close.
“Simple as this: He came at me, tried to attack me, and I'm protecting myself,” Suh said of Mallett.
October 27, 2017
When asked if he regrets putting his hands on Mallett’s throat, Suh responded:
“I'm not never going to regret protecting myself.”
The game had an edge once Kiko Alonso laid out Joe Flacco with a late hit, ending Flacco’s night with a concussion.
“I think guys just want to go out there and compete at the end of the day,” Suh said. “For me, I'm going to continue to play and go as hard as I can, try and make plays, whatever the score is. I'm going to go out there and be physical, go out, try to make plays, [tackles for loss], whatever it is. I'm not going to lay down. Never been that guy, never will be that guy.”
