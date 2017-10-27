Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh talks with referee John Parry after a play in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh talks with referee John Parry after a play in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Rob Carr Getty Images
Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh talks with referee John Parry after a play in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Rob Carr Getty Images

Miami Dolphins

Mallett ‘tried to attack me,’ Suh said, explaining why his hands were around Ravens QB’s throat

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 27, 2017 1:52 AM

BALTIMORE

Ndamukong Suh loves to mix it up.

He has done so since he entered the league, and earned a reputation for physical play that often crossed the line.

But Suh has been, by and large, on his best behavior as a member of the Dolphins.

Until Thursday.

Suh was flagged twice for unneccessary roughness, the second of which for putting his hands around the throat of Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett. (Suh jumped offsides on the same play.)

Suh was not apologetic after the game.

Not even close.

“Simple as this: He came at me, tried to attack me, and I'm protecting myself,” Suh said of Mallett.

When asked if he regrets putting his hands on Mallett’s throat, Suh responded:

“I'm not never going to regret protecting myself.”

The game had an edge once Kiko Alonso laid out Joe Flacco with a late hit, ending Flacco’s night with a concussion.

“I think guys just want to go out there and compete at the end of the day,” Suh said. “For me, I'm going to continue to play and go as hard as I can, try and make plays, whatever the score is. I'm going to go out there and be physical, go out, try to make plays, [tackles for loss], whatever it is. I'm not going to lay down. Never been that guy, never will be that guy.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake

    Miami Dolphins DE Cameron Wake reflects on the Fins' loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 40-0.

'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake

'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake 1:01

'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:21

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens
Adam Gase talks about the Dolphins simplified offense 0:43

Adam Gase talks about the Dolphins simplified offense

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats