Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens | Thurs., Oct. 26, 2017

Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi (23) runs the ball in the first quarter as Baltimore Ravens Lardarius Webb (21) defends at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore prepares to throw the ball in the first quarter as they play the Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Charles Harris (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flaco (6) in the first quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi (23) is stopped in the backfield by Baltimore Ravens Terrell Suggs in the first quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Nate Allen (29) and Bobby McCain (28) fail to stop Baltimore Ravens Jeremy Maclin (18) as he catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens fans watch the game at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47) knocks off and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (50) helmet in the second quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Morre (8) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens Za'Darius Smith (90) and the end of the second quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (6) gets up slowly after being hit by Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso in the second quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry (14) is tackled after a reception by Baltimore Ravens Matthew Judon (99) in the first quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and assistant head coach Darren Rizzi watch the Baltimore Ravens prepare to score at the end of the second quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
