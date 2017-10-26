DeVante Parker is not playing again Thursday.
Miami Dolphins

DeVante Parker out for third straight week; other Dolphins injury news is better

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 26, 2017 7:10 PM

BALTIMORE

DeVante Parker is getting closer. But not close enough.

Parker was inactive for the third straight game, as the Dolphins elected to give his ailing ankle one more week to heal.

Parker practiced on a limited basis Tuesday, his first work of any kind since getting hurt in Week 5. He has walked around without a limp and looks to be on track for a return against the Raiders in Week 9.

Meanwhile, defensive Andre Branch was also unavailable, ruled out with a groin injury. Charles Harris, the Dolphins’ first-round pick, got his first NFL start in Branch’s place.

There was some good injury news for the Dolphins, however. Tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) will both play after showing up as questionable on the Dolphins’ final injury report of the short week.

Meanwhile, the Ravens were without wide receiver Mike Wallace, who suffered a concussion Sunday. Breshad Perriman and Jeremy Maclin were both active for Baltimore.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

