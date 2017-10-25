Miami Dolphins

Is Ndamukong Suh the Dolphins' next two-way player?

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 25, 2017 11:35 AM

Rey Maualuga did it last week. Jesse Davis did it too.

So who’s next?

Maybe Ndamukong Suh will channel Prime Time — in prime-time, no less.

Suh, of course, will never be confused for Deion Sanders, but big guys can be versatile, too.

Maualuga proved that against the Jets, when — after significant lobbying — was allowed to get one snap of fullback (serving as lead-blocker on a successful third-down conversion).

Davis, an offensive lineman, has been a goal-line defender for the Dolphins this year.

(“He’s a big dude,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said of Davis. “He’s physical. ... Everybody is all-hands on deck.”)

All-hands would include stars, too. So why can’t Suh do two — or even three — things?

“I don’t know, you’ll have to ask coach [Adam] Gase about that,” Suh said with a chuckle Tuesday. “I’m more than happy to go on the offensive side of the ball and have some fun, obviously in, situations; but the one thing I definitely want to do is get back on special teams and kick a field goal or an extra point. I’ve got to make up for that past Jets game, however many years that was ago.”

More Videos

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore 1:34

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

Pause
Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 3:45

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills talks after Dolphins’ 31-28 win over Jets 3:46

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills talks after Dolphins’ 31-28 win over Jets

The Internet can't get enough of Smoking Jay Cutler memes 0:37

The Internet can't get enough of Smoking Jay Cutler memes

Man taken into custody after tussle with federal officer at MIA (caution graphic language) 1:19

Man taken into custody after tussle with federal officer at MIA (caution graphic language)

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes 4:40

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes

Florida deputy caught on video stealing from dead man's home 2:10

Florida deputy caught on video stealing from dead man's home

Dion Waiters talks about ankle soreness and Spurs game 2:35

Dion Waiters talks about ankle soreness and Spurs game

Guitar-shaped hotel will double the size of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 1:32

Guitar-shaped hotel will double the size of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

  • Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

    ​Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) speaks about Lawrence Timmons, being selected as team captain and the upcoming Jets game. Suh addressed the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

​Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) speaks about Lawrence Timmons, being selected as team captain and the upcoming Jets game. Suh addressed the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

It was seven years ago, actually. Then-Lions kicker Jason Hanson got hurt, and Suh was called upon to kick an extra point in a regular-season game. He clanked it off the right upright — and has not had the chance since.

Suh has proven in practice that he still has a dangerous leg, and just might be the Dolphins’ emergency option if Cody Parkey gets injured in a game.

As for offense? Suh has experience on that side of the ball too, but again, it has been a while.

“I know I had some stuff in Detroit,” Suh said. “I don’t think we ever ran it; but we had some plays for sure. It was actually the ‘Husker package.’ If I’m ever needed and my number is called, I’ll be ready to go.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore 1:34

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

Pause
Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 3:45

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills talks after Dolphins’ 31-28 win over Jets 3:46

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills talks after Dolphins’ 31-28 win over Jets

The Internet can't get enough of Smoking Jay Cutler memes 0:37

The Internet can't get enough of Smoking Jay Cutler memes

Man taken into custody after tussle with federal officer at MIA (caution graphic language) 1:19

Man taken into custody after tussle with federal officer at MIA (caution graphic language)

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes 4:40

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes

Florida deputy caught on video stealing from dead man's home 2:10

Florida deputy caught on video stealing from dead man's home

Dion Waiters talks about ankle soreness and Spurs game 2:35

Dion Waiters talks about ankle soreness and Spurs game

Guitar-shaped hotel will double the size of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 1:32

Guitar-shaped hotel will double the size of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

  • Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks about Matt Moore replacing Jay Cutler and the team winning after the game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats