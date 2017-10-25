Is Ndamukong Suh the Dolphins' next two-way player?

Rey Maualuga did it last week. Jesse Davis did it too.
So who’s next?
Maybe Ndamukong Suh will channel Prime Time — in prime-time, no less.
Suh, of course, will never be confused for Deion Sanders, but big guys can be versatile, too.
Maualuga proved that against the Jets, when — after significant lobbying — was allowed to get one snap of fullback (serving as lead-blocker on a successful third-down conversion).
Davis, an offensive lineman, has been a goal-line defender for the Dolphins this year.
(“He’s a big dude,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said of Davis. “He’s physical. ... Everybody is all-hands on deck.”)
All-hands would include stars, too. So why can’t Suh do two — or even three — things?
“I don’t know, you’ll have to ask coach [Adam] Gase about that,” Suh said with a chuckle Tuesday. “I’m more than happy to go on the offensive side of the ball and have some fun, obviously in, situations; but the one thing I definitely want to do is get back on special teams and kick a field goal or an extra point. I’ve got to make up for that past Jets game, however many years that was ago.”
It was seven years ago, actually. Then-Lions kicker Jason Hanson got hurt, and Suh was called upon to kick an extra point in a regular-season game. He clanked it off the right upright — and has not had the chance since.
Suh has proven in practice that he still has a dangerous leg, and just might be the Dolphins’ emergency option if Cody Parkey gets injured in a game.
As for offense? Suh has experience on that side of the ball too, but again, it has been a while.
“I know I had some stuff in Detroit,” Suh said. “I don’t think we ever ran it; but we had some plays for sure. It was actually the ‘Husker package.’ If I’m ever needed and my number is called, I’ll be ready to go.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
