Why Tuesday is a big day for DeVante Parker

Tuesday is a significant day for DeVante Parker.
The Dolphins third-year receiver has neither practiced nor played since injuring his ankle in Week 5.
But Parker is hopeful that this could be the week he is back in action, even with a Thursday game.
That will depend on how that ankle responds when he runs and tests it out on Tuesday.
Parker was feeling much better last week, but the Dolphins made a determination that he would not play against the Jets, so they ramped down on stress on the joint and let it heal.
When asked earlier Monday if Parker is close to returning to action, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said “that’s hard for me to say.”
Parker would not have participated Monday if the Dolphins actually practiced; they held a walkthrough late in the day. The Dolphins could ultimately decide to shut him down for one more game, and give him through their mini-bye to get healthy.
Parker has battled a series of injuries in his young career, missing five games due to foot, hamstring and ankle issues.
He has caught 19 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown this season.
