Dolphins donate $30,000 to scholarship fund for children of soldier killed in Niger

The Miami Dolphins have stepped up for the family of slain soldier Sgt. La David T. Johnson.

On Saturday, the team donated $30,000 to a GoFundMe scholarship account set up for the children of the Miami Gardens soldier who was killed in Niger in an ambush during a joint-military mission on Oct. 4, 2017. His death has become a hot button topic after President Donald Trump’s call to the widow was overheard by Florida congresswoman Frederica Wilson. The Miami Gardens politician called the comments “inappropriate.”

Today, we honored Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson and made a contribution to the scholarship fund for his children. https://t.co/O5LyvVn7L3 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 22, 2017

“I remain livid that the president dismissed this local hero’s sacrifice,” Wilson wrote in an open letter.

Johnson is survived by his wife Myeshia Johnson, who is six months pregnant, and two children, ages 2 and 6.

Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens was killed in an ambush in Niger. U.S. Army Special Operations Command AP

The 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project created the Role Model Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson Scholarship to benefit his children by providing money towards their college education, reads the campaign.

As of Monday afternoon, $700,027 of the $1 million goal was reached.