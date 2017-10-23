Myeshia Johnson and her children attend the burial service of Sgt. La David Johnson at in Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Myeshia Johnson and her children attend the burial service of Sgt. La David Johnson at in Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
Myeshia Johnson and her children attend the burial service of Sgt. La David Johnson at in Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins donate $30,000 to scholarship fund for children of soldier killed in Niger

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

October 23, 2017 2:36 PM

The Miami Dolphins have stepped up for the family of slain soldier Sgt. La David T. Johnson.

On Saturday, the team donated $30,000 to a GoFundMe scholarship account set up for the children of the Miami Gardens soldier who was killed in Niger in an ambush during a joint-military mission on Oct. 4, 2017. His death has become a hot button topic after President Donald Trump’s call to the widow was overheard by Florida congresswoman Frederica Wilson. The Miami Gardens politician called the comments “inappropriate.”

“I remain livid that the president dismissed this local hero’s sacrifice,” Wilson wrote in an open letter.

Johnson is survived by his wife Myeshia Johnson, who is six months pregnant, and two children, ages 2 and 6.

La David Johnson portrait
Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens was killed in an ambush in Niger.
U.S. Army Special Operations Command AP

The 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project created the Role Model Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson Scholarship to benefit his children by providing money towards their college education, reads the campaign.

As of Monday afternoon, $700,027 of the $1 million goal was reached.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks about Matt Moore replacing Jay Cutler and the team winning after the game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore 1:34

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore
Dolphins' Bobby McCain on his key interception against the Jets 1:05

Dolphins' Bobby McCain on his key interception against the Jets
Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets 2:07

Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats