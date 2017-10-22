Cameron Wake unstoppable while leading another Dolphins’ second-half defensive surge

Even at full strength it’s been pretty hard for opposing teams to slow down Cameron Wake this season.

It’s even worse when you lose your starting right tackle as the Jets did on Sunday.

But if you ask Wake, his opposition is always at a disadvantage.

"I’m going to be frank; I see weakness on Sunday night meaning tonight for next game," Wake said. "I see weakness before the game starts. I don’t care who you are – first string, all pro, third tackle … it doesn’t matter. To me you are a weakness. You can’t stop me, no matter when the ball’s snapped. No matter who you are, three people, two people – it doesn’t matter."

With or without right tackle Brandon Shell, who went down with a neck injury in the first half of Sunday’s 31-28 Dolphins comeback win, the Jets couldn’t stop Wake.

For the fifth consecutive game he reached the quarterback.

Wake finished with 2½ sacks – the most he’s had in a game since Oct. 18, 2015 at Tennessee when he had four.

And he had a major impact on the Dolphins erasing a 14-point deficit much as he did last week when Miami wiped away a 17-point deficit to beat the reigning NFC champion Falcons in Atlanta.

"This is the nature of the way this team is built," Wake said. "Obviously we’d love to come out and jump on guys fast and start and that’s some things we got to work on. If you’re back is to the wall you got to fight your way out."

Wake’s efforts helped the Dolphins hold an opponent to seven points or less and less than 110 yards in the second half for the third consecutive game each time resulting in a victory.

While the pressure shut down the Jets offense, the Dolphins rallied with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to tie the game. Then cornerback Bobby McCain picked off Jets quarterback Josh McCown to set up the game-winning field goal moments later.

"We knew we needed a play," Wake said. "[McCain]’s always around the ball, a scrappy little Mighty Mouse."

McCain said that was his first interception that led to a game-winning score since his college days at the University of Memphis.

"It was a single high coverage, dropped up underneath the comeback and he left the ball out there, so I went and got it," McCain said. "It’s been two years. I hadn’t gotten my hands on a ball in a minute, but you know they come in bunches so we’ll see if I can get another."

Two years removed from an Achilles’ injury that some thought may derail his career the 35-year old Wake continues to climb the all-time sack lists both for the franchise and the league.

Wake is now the NFL’s leader in sacks (87.5) since he entered the league in 2009. His total ranks second in Dolphins’ history trailing Jason Taylor by five (92.5) for the most in a player’s first nine seasons with the team.

Wake also has the second-most sacks all-time in NFL history by an undrafted player. It was the 16th time in his career that he posted two or more sacks in a game and his 21st multi-sack game.

"I really have a tremendous cast of guys around me," Wake said. "Guys like [defensive end] Will Hayes that don’t necessarily maybe make the front page headlines. He’s a guy going in there, stopping the run, getting us into position to be in third and long. He’s doing the dirty work inside, making pressure so that quarterbacks can’t step up. I feel like a lot of the accountability or accolades go to those guys."