Photo gallery: Jets at Dolphins | Sun., Oct. 22, 2017

Miami Dolphins Bobby McCain (28) grabs New York Jets Jeremy Kerley (14) in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry (14) catches a touchdown pass as New York Jets Buster Skrine (41) fails to stop his catch in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) takes a snap in the third quarter as they play the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins Leonte Carroo (88) catches a mid-field pass from QB Matt Moore as New York Jets Darron Lee (58) watches in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) yells in the endzone after a touchdown was called back in the fourth quarter as they play the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey (1) kicks the winning field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter as they defeat the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins’ Bobby McCain (28) intercepts the ball late in the fourth quarter to help seal the Fins' victory over the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins’ Kenny Stills (10) catches a touchdown pass on the goal line in the fourth quarter to tie the game as New York Jets’ Buster Skrine (41) fails to defendSunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) in the third quarter as they play the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) is tackled by New York Jets Jamal Adams (33) in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler walks off the field after being injured in the third quarter as they play the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills (10) waits for the ball to drop and secure it as New York Jets Buster Skrine (41) fails to stop his catch in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh (93) hovers over New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) after he tackled him in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills (10) catches a fourth quarter touchdown as New York Jets Buster Skrine (41) fails to defend Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins defense wrap-up New York Jets Matt Forte (22) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) in the third quarter as they play the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) in the third quarter as they play the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
