Miami Dolphins get great injury news ahead of Jets game

Mike Pouncey wants to play “16-plus” games this year.
He still has a chance to do just that.
As the Dolphins went through their pre-game warmups some two hours before kickoff against the Jets, Pouncey was dressed as though he is going to play.
UPDATE: Pouncey is indeed active. He will start.
Meanwhile, DeVante Parker will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. The Dolphins listed Anthony Fasano as a start in Parker’s place, suggesting they will open the game in a two-tight end set.
Byron Maxwell, who has dealt with a number of injuries in addition to his on-field struggles, is inactive for the fourth consecutive game.
Also inactive for the Dolphins: safety Maurice Smith, linebacker Stephone Anthony, guard Isaac Asiata, tackle Sam Young and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.
As for Pouncey, he cleared the concussion protocol just a week after suffering the head injury. Pouncey made progress through the week, and practiced fully Friday. The Dolphins listed him as questionable for Sunday.
