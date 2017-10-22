Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (51) sets to block against the Tennessee Titans.
Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (51) sets to block against the Tennessee Titans. Jeff Haynes AP

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins get great injury news ahead of Jets game

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 22, 2017 11:03 AM

Mike Pouncey wants to play “16-plus” games this year.

He still has a chance to do just that.

As the Dolphins went through their pre-game warmups some two hours before kickoff against the Jets, Pouncey was dressed as though he is going to play.

UPDATE: Pouncey is indeed active. He will start.

Meanwhile, DeVante Parker will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. The Dolphins listed Anthony Fasano as a start in Parker’s place, suggesting they will open the game in a two-tight end set.

Byron Maxwell, who has dealt with a number of injuries in addition to his on-field struggles, is inactive for the fourth consecutive game.

Also inactive for the Dolphins: safety Maurice Smith, linebacker Stephone Anthony, guard Isaac Asiata, tackle Sam Young and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

As for Pouncey, he cleared the concussion protocol just a week after suffering the head injury. Pouncey made progress through the week, and practiced fully Friday. The Dolphins listed him as questionable for Sunday.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

