Why Dolphins fans should be rooting for the Raiders Thursday night

Want to have a Sunday night party? Root for the Raiders this Thursday.

The Dolphins’ nationally televised, prime-time game against Oakland on Nov. 5 is in jeopardy of being flexed out — and it has nothing to do with how Miami has played this year.

The Raiders, rather, have not held up their end of the bargain. Oakland has lost four of its first six games, and have real problems.

So NBC could be tempted to flex out Miami’s first Sunday night game since 2010, particularly if the Raiders lose to the Chiefs this Thursday. The network has until next Tuesday to decide.

And NBC, if it indeed decides to move off Dolphins-Raiders, would have plenty of appealing options.

While CBS almost certainly has Chiefs-Cowboys protected (it’s the network’s 4:25 p.m. game), NBC likely could poach Falcons-Panthers or Broncos-Eagles, as both games involve teams in the playoff race.

The Dolphins last appeared on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 26, 2010, when Miami lost at home to the Jets 31-23.