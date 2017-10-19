Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr needs to up his game if he wants to appear on Sunday Night Football.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr needs to up his game if he wants to appear on Sunday Night Football. Ben Margot AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr needs to up his game if he wants to appear on Sunday Night Football. Ben Margot AP

Miami Dolphins

Why Dolphins fans should be rooting for the Raiders Thursday night

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 19, 2017 11:58 AM

Want to have a Sunday night party? Root for the Raiders this Thursday.

The Dolphins’ nationally televised, prime-time game against Oakland on Nov. 5 is in jeopardy of being flexed out — and it has nothing to do with how Miami has played this year.

The Raiders, rather, have not held up their end of the bargain. Oakland has lost four of its first six games, and have real problems.

So NBC could be tempted to flex out Miami’s first Sunday night game since 2010, particularly if the Raiders lose to the Chiefs this Thursday. The network has until next Tuesday to decide.

And NBC, if it indeed decides to move off Dolphins-Raiders, would have plenty of appealing options.

While CBS almost certainly has Chiefs-Cowboys protected (it’s the network’s 4:25 p.m. game), NBC likely could poach Falcons-Panthers or Broncos-Eagles, as both games involve teams in the playoff race.

The Dolphins last appeared on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 26, 2010, when Miami lost at home to the Jets 31-23.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions

    Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he supports his quarterback Jay Cutler and doesn't listen to the critics about benching Cutler during interviews after the Dolphins victory of the Falcons Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions
Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception 1:18

Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media 1:23

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats