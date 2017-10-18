Good injury news for Rashawn Scott. As for Mike Pouncey? Not so much.

Receiver Rashawn Scott practiced Wednesday, the first time he was on the field since injuring his foot back during spring ball.

Scott, the University of Miami product, spent the first six weeks on the physically unable to perform list. Just because he’s practicing doesn’t mean he will play. The Dolphins do not have to decide whether or not to activate him for another three weeks.

“The good things is, we have time to make decisions,” Adam Gase said.

But if Scott shows enough this week, the Dolphins could be tempted to call him up to the 53 — particularly since DeVante Parker’s availability for Sunday looks iffy, at best.

Gase, speaking before practice, was vague on what, if anything, Parker will do Wednesday. Turns out, the answer was nothing, at least during the portion of practice open to the media. Parker is still affected by the ankle injury that kept him out of the Falcons game.

And the two young receivers who have replaced Parker — Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo — have not seized the opportunity. They have caught two of the six passes thrown to them for three yards over the last two weeks. Another important piece of context: Scott played ahead of Carroo late last year.

There have been questions in years past about Parker’s durability and toughness, but Gase has none of those concerns after he played hurt against the Ravens last year. Gase said it is a “fact” that if Parker does not play Sunday, it is because he cannot. Gase called Parker “day-to-day.”

Meanwhile, Mike Pouncey remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury late in the first half Sunday. He was held out of practice.

Guard Ted Larsen, who is on injured reserve with a biceps injury, is eligible to practice this week, but did not Wednesday.

“I think we’re close,” Gase said, when asked if Larsen was ready. “We’ll see what’s kind of down the road. We’re trying to be smart at the same time.”

Larsen cannot appear in a game until Week 9.