League, union say that fighting inequality ‘a common issue.’ But will the kneeling continue?

The much anticipated player-owner social justice summit on Park Avenue is over, and what has changed?

It is hard to tell from the sanitized statement that the NFL and the players’ association jointly released after 13 players and 11 owners talked face-to-face about the national anthem protest debate that has roiled the league — and its fan base.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith also participated in the sitdown, which ran Tuesday morning as part of the league’s fall meetings in New York.

The resulting statement called the event, which included Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and three of his players (Michael Thomas, Julius Thomas and Kenny Stills), “productive.”

The two sides discussed plans “to utilize our platform to promote equality and effectuate positive change,” they said.

Both the league and the players added that these are “common issues” and agreed to meet again in the future.

“Everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military,” the statement continued. “In the best American tradition, we are coming together to find common ground and commit to the hard work required for positive change.”

However, the words “kneel” and “Trump” did not appear once in the release, so it is unclear whether the protest by a number of players will continue.

The three Dolphins players present have kneeled at some point this season, but are now abiding by coach Adam Gase’s rule to remain in the locker room during the anthem.

The issue has become a charged and divisive one, stoked by criticism by President Donald Trump, who has said the player protests have disrespected the flag and the military.

Stills, Michael Thomas and Julius Thomas argue that they were only trying to highlight inequalities in the justice system and police brutality.

Before he flew to New York Monday, Julius Thomas told the Miami Herald that his top priority was “to express to the owners my thoughts, my feelings. To come up there and really let them know what it means to me, what it means to the people that I grew up with. What it means to the people I interact with and spend time with.”

Thomas added that “equality shouldn't be something that has to be fought for in this country. It should be something that's a given at birth. And if it's not, it's important for people who care about it to do what they can to help create that.”

Ross has been arguably the most sympathetic NFL owner to their cause. A few years back, he created the RISE initiative, which has brought together athletes throughout sports to fight racism.

“It's got to be more than just the players,” Julius Thomas continued. “It's got to be more than just a few guys on the team that are willing to speak out and say what the expectations should be on how people should be treated in this country. I truly, truly care about doing what I can to see this be a place of equality, to see this be a place where everybody feels that they're respected and treated equal.”