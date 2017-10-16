Injury updates for Pouncey, Parker — and a possible UM replacement if DeVante can’t go

Mike Pouncey remained in the concussion protocol Monday — no surprise, considering he suffered his latest injury some 24 hours prior.
Adam Gase had no further update on his injured Pro Bowl center.
“I saw him in the building,” Gase said. “I didn’t say anything to him. We were all running around this morning. We’ll see. He’s in the protocol. I kind of wait until somebody tells me different.”
Jake Brendel would presumably start Sunday against the Jets if Pouncey cannot go. Pouncey has not played a full season since 2012.
As for receiver DeVante Parker, the Dolphins have no indication yet if his injured ankle will be healthy enough to play Sunday.
But based on Parker’s Willis Reed-like return for the Ravens game last year, they certainly are not ruling him out.
“After what he proved to me last year where there was 0.01 percent chance of playing and then he played, he proved to me that he’s got a toughness level and a pain tolerance that I hadn’t really heard about or seen before,” Gase said. “We just kind of waited as long as we could [last week] and then we finally just were good with the direction we were going and we decided not to play him.
“We’ll just see how this week goes,” Gase continued. “We’ll just keep taking our steps. The training staff is doing a good job of just bringing him along. I know he’s itching to get back out there. Whether or not he does, time will tell.”
If Parker cannot play for the second straight game, one option is Rashawn Scott, who is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after missing the first six weeks with a foot injury. Scott suggested that he is ready (and eager) to return; Gase on Monday would not clearing Scott to practice this week.
