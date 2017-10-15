Parker heads up Dolphins’ inactives for Falcons game; Dolphins notes

ATLANTA - The Dolphins, as expected, placed receiver DeVante Parker on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Parker sustained a sprained ankle on the third play of last Sunday’s game against Tennessee and did not return. He did not practice all week.
Though an MRI did not reveal any structural damage, his status is week to week going forward.
Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant are expected to get playing time in Parker’s absence, alongside starters Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills.
The Dolphins will say Carroo will start. Last week, Jakeem grant got 33 snaps and Carroo only four but that will change.
Also inactive for the Dolphins: cornerback Byron Maxwell (foot), rookie defensive backs Maurice Smith and Tory McTyer, linebacker Stephone Anthony and offensive linemen Sam Young and Isaac Asiata.
• Jordan Phillips, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury, is expected to start alongside Ndamukong Suh.
• Former Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has checked himself into a Miami clinic to deal with his problems, a league source confirmed.
Foerster resigned on Monday after a video surfaced in which he sniffed a white substance off his desk. The Las Vegas woman who received the video said she was dating Foerster and that the substance in the video was cocaine.
• The Dolphins enter Sunday fourth in the league in points allowed per game (16.8) and running yards allowed per game (75.5).
• Miami enters having won 11 of its last 15 over two seasons.
• The Dolphins are 2-2 all time in Atlanta, with their last win coming in 1980 at the long-gone Atlanta Fulton County Stadium.
Here’s my Sunday morning Heat post with analysts weighing in on Miami’s chances.
