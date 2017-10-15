The Los Angeles Chargers' Trevor Williams, left, and Jahleel Addae bring down the Miami Dolphins' DeVante Parker after a first half reception attempt during their NFL football game at Stub Hub Center in Carson, CA on Sunday, September 17, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register/SCNG)
The Los Angeles Chargers' Trevor Williams, left, and Jahleel Addae bring down the Miami Dolphins' DeVante Parker after a first half reception attempt during their NFL football game at Stub Hub Center in Carson, CA on Sunday, September 17, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register/SCNG) Kevin Sullivan, Staff Photographer
The Los Angeles Chargers' Trevor Williams, left, and Jahleel Addae bring down the Miami Dolphins' DeVante Parker after a first half reception attempt during their NFL football game at Stub Hub Center in Carson, CA on Sunday, September 17, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register/SCNG) Kevin Sullivan, Staff Photographer

Miami Dolphins

Parker heads up Dolphins’ inactives for Falcons game; Dolphins notes

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

October 15, 2017 11:36 AM

ATLANTA - The Dolphins, as expected, placed receiver DeVante Parker on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Parker sustained a sprained ankle on the third play of last Sunday’s game against Tennessee and did not return. He did not practice all week.

Though an MRI did not reveal any structural damage, his status is week to week going forward.

Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant are expected to get playing time in Parker’s absence, alongside starters Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills.

The Dolphins will say Carroo will start. Last week, Jakeem grant got 33 snaps and Carroo only four but that will change.

Also inactive for the Dolphins: cornerback Byron Maxwell (foot), rookie defensive backs Maurice Smith and Tory McTyer, linebacker Stephone Anthony and offensive linemen Sam Young and Isaac Asiata.

• Jordan Phillips, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury, is expected to start alongside Ndamukong Suh.

• Former Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has checked himself into a Miami clinic to deal with his problems, a league source confirmed.

Foerster resigned on Monday after a video surfaced in which he sniffed a white substance off his desk. The Las Vegas woman who received the video said she was dating Foerster and that the substance in the video was cocaine.

• The Dolphins enter Sunday fourth in the league in points allowed per game (16.8) and running yards allowed per game (75.5).

• Miami enters having won 11 of its last 15 over two seasons.

• The Dolphins are 2-2 all time in Atlanta, with their last win coming in 1980 at the long-gone Atlanta Fulton County Stadium.

Here’s my Sunday morning Heat post with analysts weighing in on Miami’s chances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Internet can't get enough of Smoking Jay Cutler memes

    These are some of the most popular Jay Cutler memes where he appears to be bored and disinterested in press conferences and during his games. The Miami Dolphins quarterback has been photoshop by fans smoking a cigar in "Smoking Jay Cutler" tweets.

The Internet can't get enough of Smoking Jay Cutler memes

The Internet can't get enough of Smoking Jay Cutler memes 0:37

The Internet can't get enough of Smoking Jay Cutler memes

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired 1:07

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired
Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack 0:38

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats