Wednesday practice report, with discouraging news about DeVante Parker

Wide receiver DeVante Parker sat out of practice Wednesday, still nursing the ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s win over the Titans.

"I don't have an update that's going to help anybody,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said before practice. “I'm kind of in a wait-and-see mode and last year, we went to the Baltimore game and I was told he was not going to play for a couple of weeks and he played on that Sunday. So I just never count him out. We'll see how the week progresses.”

Coaches and teammates were pumping up Parker all offseason, and while he hasn’t had any “wow” games yet, he is on pace to set or tie career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

“If he's out there, it's a big positive for us,” Gase said. “Size, speed, his ability to go up and get balls. If he's not out there, we've got guys we have to shuffle around. We have to mix a few pieces, put some guys in different positions, what they've done for us in training camp. That's why we kind of do what we do, kind of move guys around in training camp to get them ready to go for the season.”

Meanwhile, the news was much better for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Byron Maxwell, who have both missed multiple games with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. Both were dressed for practice and participated in the portion open to reporters.