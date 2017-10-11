DeVante Parker is nursing a sprained ankle.
DeVante Parker is nursing a sprained ankle. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
DeVante Parker is nursing a sprained ankle. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Wednesday practice report, with discouraging news about DeVante Parker

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 11, 2017 1:53 PM

Wide receiver DeVante Parker sat out of practice Wednesday, still nursing the ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s win over the Titans.

"I don't have an update that's going to help anybody,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said before practice. “I'm kind of in a wait-and-see mode and last year, we went to the Baltimore game and I was told he was not going to play for a couple of weeks and he played on that Sunday. So I just never count him out. We'll see how the week progresses.”

Coaches and teammates were pumping up Parker all offseason, and while he hasn’t had any “wow” games yet, he is on pace to set or tie career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

“If he's out there, it's a big positive for us,” Gase said. “Size, speed, his ability to go up and get balls. If he's not out there, we've got guys we have to shuffle around. We have to mix a few pieces, put some guys in different positions, what they've done for us in training camp. That's why we kind of do what we do, kind of move guys around in training camp to get them ready to go for the season.”

Meanwhile, the news was much better for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Byron Maxwell, who have both missed multiple games with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. Both were dressed for practice and participated in the portion open to reporters.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

More Videos

A honey bun on his head 1:26

A honey bun on his head

Pause
Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired 1:07

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans 0:23

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.' 1:34

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.'

Newest trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi 2:25

Newest trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem 1:14

Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack 0:38

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack

Three Highlands Youth Academy administrators arrested for running abusive program 0:48

Three Highlands Youth Academy administrators arrested for running abusive program

The 'White House Boys': a Florida horror story 7:48

The 'White House Boys': a Florida horror story

  • Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans

    Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, defends quarterback Jay Cutler on his performance in their victory over the Tennessee Titans. The fans chanted for backup quarterback Matt Moore to replace Cutler.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, defends quarterback Jay Cutler on his performance in their victory over the Tennessee Titans. The fans chanted for backup quarterback Matt Moore to replace Cutler.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A honey bun on his head 1:26

A honey bun on his head

Pause
Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired 1:07

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans 0:23

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.' 1:34

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.'

Newest trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi 2:25

Newest trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem 1:14

Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack 0:38

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack

Three Highlands Youth Academy administrators arrested for running abusive program 0:48

Three Highlands Youth Academy administrators arrested for running abusive program

The 'White House Boys': a Florida horror story 7:48

The 'White House Boys': a Florida horror story

  • Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

    Model Kijuana Nige has recently been in the news after releasing a now-viral and deleted video on Facebook of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting a white powder. Nige said that she posted the video to take a stand against the NFL for their treatment of athletes taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats