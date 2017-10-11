Kijuana Nige hinted that other Dolphins misbehaved like Foerster. Here’s Gase’s response.

Now that Chris Foerster is gone, the Dolphins are trying to move beyond the line-snorting scandal that has dominated the week in sports.

But Kijuana Nige made that impossible Wednesday morning with her salacious appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show’s local hour.

Among her most explosive claims: That Foerster might not have been the only person in the Dolphins organization to act in that manner.

“When we were together, there was no one else around,” Nige said. But he spoke to me about other people.”

Dolphins coach Adam Gase was asked later Wednesday if he was comfortable that a Foerster’s apparent drug problem was limited to just him.

His response: “To me, it was an isolated incident. Really, that's the best answer I can give you. A lot of people are just a little surprised.”

When Gase met with reporters Monday, he had not yet spoken with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross about the organization’s latest embarrassing episode.

Ross and Gase have spoken in the time since, discussing “a lot of different things that have happened over the last month and just kind of game-planning going forward, kind of how we want to handle things on the field, off the field.”

More Videos 1:07 Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired Pause 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 2:25 Newest trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi 1:26 A honey bun on his head 1:34 Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.' 0:23 Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans 1:14 Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem 0:38 Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack 1:11 British Miami Dolphins fan talks about his passion for the NFL 1:36 Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill. Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill. Kijuana Nige via Facebook

Was Ross angry or disappointed in the latest scandal?

“I think he was just making sure I was good and the staff was good and players, where they were at with a lot of things,” Gase responded. “The thing that’s kind of the steps that we’re taking is we win the game and the fact that guys are disappointed because they want to do better, they want to make sure that we’re making strides to where the deeper the season goes, we get better. I think he likes seeing the fact that guys aren’t satisfied with just winning a game. They want to make sure that we’re getting better each week.”

Gase declined to say if the NFL would have a disciplinary role in the Foerster situation.

Between Ryan Tannehill’s injury, Hurricane Irma, Lawrence Timmons’ disappearing act and player protests, Gase has been more than a football coach this season. He’s been a crisis manager.

More Videos 1:07 Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired Pause 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 2:25 Newest trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi 1:26 A honey bun on his head 1:34 Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.' 0:23 Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans 1:14 Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem 0:38 Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack 1:11 British Miami Dolphins fan talks about his passion for the NFL 1:36 Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired Model Kijuana Nige has recently been in the news after releasing a now-viral and deleted video on Facebook of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting a white powder. Nige said that she posted the video to take a stand against the NFL for their treatment of athletes taking a knee during the National Anthem. Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired Model Kijuana Nige has recently been in the news after releasing a now-viral and deleted video on Facebook of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting a white powder. Nige said that she posted the video to take a stand against the NFL for their treatment of athletes taking a knee during the National Anthem. Produced by Matias J. Ocner and Esther Medina

He’s relied on lessons learned by two formative men: His father, Art, and Nick Saban.

“I don't remember anything quite happening every week, but kind of watching [Saban], how he always handled things where he dealt with a situation and had to get back to work, had to move on to the next thing,” Gase said. “I think a little bit has to do watching how my dad operated through his businesses, dealing with anything that would come up and jumping to the forefront. I'm the one in charge. I've got to handle it."”