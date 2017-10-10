Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired
Model Kijuana Nige has recently been in the news after releasing a now-viral and deleted video on Facebook of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting a white powder. Nige said that she posted the video to take a stand against the NFL for their treatment of athletes taking a knee during the National Anthem.
Produced by Matias J. Ocner and Esther Medina
More Videos
1:07
Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired
0:38
Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack
1:14
Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem
0:23
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans
1:34
Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.'
1:23
Dolphins' safety Reshad Jones on his unusual touchdown in win over Titans
1:11
British Miami Dolphins fan talks about his passion for the NFL
1:37
Ajayi: London is ready and excited for football
1:38
Miami Dolphins Jay Cutler talks to media after practice
2:40
Timmons: I'm just happy to be a Miami Dolphin again
1:19
Adam Gase talks about Lawrence Timmons reinstatement