Photo Gallery: Miami Dolphins host Tennessee Titans | Sun. Oct. 8, 2017

Miami Dolphins Reshad Jones (20) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter as they play the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry (14) flies over Tennessee Titans Tye Smith (33) after an interception in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47) looks down at Tennessee Titans DeMarco Murray after a tackle in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase with his coaching staff on the field as they play the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins cheerleaders perform as they play the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry scores a fourth quarter touchdown as Tennessee Titans Jayon Brown fails defend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Vincent Taylor (96) screams after they tackle Tennessee Titans Richard Mathews (18) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Charles Harris (90) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Cassel (16) throw in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Cameron Wake takes the field in the teams first home game this season as they play the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Anthony Fasano (80) can't reach a pass by quarterback Jay Cutler as Tennessee Titans Adoree Jackson defends in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) stands aside as Brandon Doughty and backup quarterback and Matt Moore (8) talk as they play the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47) tackles Tennessee Titans Rishard Mathews (18) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
ROY VIERA
For The Herald
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cuyler (6) runs from Tennessee Titans Adoree Jackson (25) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Charles Harris (90) blocks Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Cassel (16) throw in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi (23) fights his way through the Tennessee Titans defense in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Jakeem Grant (19) drops a pass in the end zone in the first quarter as they play the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Reshad Jones shows the ball to the fans after recovering the ball in the first quarter as they play the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler ducks down behind linemen as he looks for a receiver as they play the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 8, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
