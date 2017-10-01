Dolphins make switch at punt returner. Why? And did it help at all?

Dolphins coaches have repeatedly said that they have great confidence in Jakeem Grant.
So why was Jarvis Landry, and not Grant, back for punts here Sunday?
A possible reason: Grant is not 100 percent. He tweaked his ankle in practice and the issue carried over into game-day.
Still, Grant returned kickoffs and was even used on offense.
And the decision not to use Landry and not him on punt returns was news to even Grant.
“He didn't give me any explanation, and nor did I ask,” Grant said. “I just let it happen. [Darren Rizzi is] the coach. He put him back there for a reason.
“I found out during the game,” Grant said. “I'm not mad about it or anything because Rizzi — that's my guy. I trust him on whatever decision he makes.”
Landry didn’t really have any opportunities to make a play when the ball went his way. He returned two punts for a total of 9 yards.
Grant, meanwhile, averaged 22.5 yards per kick return.
Grant had a series of drops as a rookie in 2016, but showed great improvement tracking and fielding the ball in Year 2.
“I know I'm going to be back there again,” Grant added. “Jarvis was back there this game. It's nothing to it.”
