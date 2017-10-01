Byron Maxwell has made far too few of these plays this year.
Dolphins bench Byron Maxwell, according to report

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 01, 2017 7:33 AM

LONDON

Byron Maxwell has been benched again, ESPN reported Sunday morning, and his replacement is a stunner:

Cordrea Tankersley, a rookie who wasn’t even active for the first two games of the season.

The Dolphins will release their official injury report at 8 a.m. Sunday. Kickoff against the Saints is 9:30.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported early Sunday that Tankersley will start over Maxwell, with Alterraun Verner inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Maxwell hasn’t been good since the Dolphins’ preseason trip to Philadelphia. He was torched in practice and in the game, and is a big reason the Dolphins have allowed 79 percent of opponents’ passes to be completed.

If this seems strangely familiar, it should. The Dolphins benched Maxwell in Week 4 of the 2016 for similar struggles. He responded to the move, playing his best football in the second half of the season.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

