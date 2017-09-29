Some Dolphins players said last week’s practices stunk. How were this week’s?

Whether or not the Dolphins actually practiced poorly last week, the narrative is they did because Laremy Tunsil said it was in the locker room after the Jets loss.
Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen pushed back on that calcifying conventional wisdom Thursday.
“I thought we really had a good week of practice,” Christense said. “That’s kind of been the theme. Somewhere from Friday until Sunday, we lost our edge and we weren’t as sharp. We really had a sharp week of practice. There weren’t a bunch of mental errors in practice and we had three really good practices that we thought were really quality practices, and it didn’t translate, which is perplexing to a coach, because the basis would be that you’re going to play how you practice, and that didn’t happen this week, which is very rare. It was a good week of practice.”
Adam Gase said something similar (although much shorter) after the Jets game.
So we might never get to the bottom of what went wrong last week.
But we can explore what has gone right this week. The Dolphins had only two real days of practice; Friday was just a walk-through.
And the level of competence in those two days?
“I felt like practice was good last week so I guess I’m not a good judge of that,” said Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler. “We did well. We kind of got it broken up today with the travel but we should be fine.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments