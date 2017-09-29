Miami Dolphins players receive instructions during a training session at Allianz Park in London Friday.
Miami Dolphins players receive instructions during a training session at Allianz Park in London Friday. Tim Ireland AP
Miami Dolphins players receive instructions during a training session at Allianz Park in London Friday. Tim Ireland AP

Miami Dolphins

Some Dolphins players said last week’s practices stunk. How were this week’s?

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 29, 2017 11:41 AM

LONDON

Whether or not the Dolphins actually practiced poorly last week, the narrative is they did because Laremy Tunsil said it was in the locker room after the Jets loss.

Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen pushed back on that calcifying conventional wisdom Thursday.

“I thought we really had a good week of practice,” Christense said. “That’s kind of been the theme. Somewhere from Friday until Sunday, we lost our edge and we weren’t as sharp. We really had a sharp week of practice. There weren’t a bunch of mental errors in practice and we had three really good practices that we thought were really quality practices, and it didn’t translate, which is perplexing to a coach, because the basis would be that you’re going to play how you practice, and that didn’t happen this week, which is very rare. It was a good week of practice.”

Adam Gase said something similar (although much shorter) after the Jets game.

So we might never get to the bottom of what went wrong last week.

But we can explore what has gone right this week. The Dolphins had only two real days of practice; Friday was just a walk-through.

And the level of competence in those two days?

“I felt like practice was good last week so I guess I’m not a good judge of that,” said Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler. “We did well. We kind of got it broken up today with the travel but we should be fine.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

British Miami Dolphins fan talks about his passion for the NFL

British Miami Dolphins fan talks about his passion for the NFL 1:11

British Miami Dolphins fan talks about his passion for the NFL
Ajayi: London is ready and excited for football 1:37

Ajayi: London is ready and excited for football
Miami Dolphins Jay Cutler talks to media after practice 1:38

Miami Dolphins Jay Cutler talks to media after practice

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats