Jordan Phillips ‘making strides,’ but will he play Sunday?

Jordan Phillips’ status for Sunday remains very much in doubt, although Adam Gase said the starting defensive tackle is “making strides.”
Phillips was playing quite well before injuring his ankle in the season opener, and the Dolphins are playing it safe with him. Phillips’ ankle was not wrapped during the team’s very light walk-through here Friday.
A decision on his availability might not be made until Sunday, Gase said.
If Phillips does not play, Davon Godchaux would presumably get the start again.
It’s tough to determine how hurt Phillips — or any injured Dolphin — was Friday; the Dolphins didn’t even wear a helmet during their workout here.
For example: Reshad Jones was held out part of the walkthrough Friday, yet he has not been listed on the injury report this week.
The Dolphins will release their final report of the week later Friday.
