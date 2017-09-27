Gase torches his offense publicly, but how about behind closed doors? We ask Jay Cutler

In the last three days alone, Dolphins coach Adam Gase has used the following words to describe his toothless offense:
“Bad football.”
“Disaster.”
And that’s just what he’s told reporters. Behind closed doors, Gase’s language has been a bit saltier. OK, maybe more than a bit.
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, when told Wednesday that Gase called the offense’s play the first two weeks rubbish, simply chuckled.
“Strong word,” Cutler said — by which he meant not strong at all.
“I think he probably went a little stronger for us, which is fine,” Cutler continued. “He’s a passionate guy. He believes in this offense and so do we. There’s a lot of talent in that room and we feel like we should do better and hopefully we will.”
Cutler has been criticized in past years and cities for his leadership, or a perceived lack thereof. But on Wednesday, he didn’t duck his role in the Dolphins’ 20-6 loss to the Jets — a game in which the Dolphins would have been shut out for the first time since 2013 if not for a meaningless touchdown on the final play of the game.
“It was all around,” Cutler said, when asked what went wrong. “Myself, we had a few breakdowns up front, we had some stuff outside, everyone kind of took their turn. As a whole, offensively, we’ve just got to play better. That starts with me, so I’ve got to get back to work and help everyone stay on time and be efficient offensively.”
Cutler was inaccurate and his mechanics shaky Sunday. He missed Jarvis Landry for a would-be touchdown in the second half — “He didn’t see him,” Gase said Wednesday with more than a little irritation. “It happens. I might have not told him to look there.” — and converted just 1 of 12 third downs.
Cutler and Gase both dismissed any suggestion that Cutler’s arm is tired, but it’s fair to wonder if his six-month layoff contributed to his performance Sunday.
“I feel like I’ve only played two games,” Cutler said. “I feel good. I took a few shots this past game, but my body feels fresh. Being off for OTAs and stuff, I feel good.”
Cutler added that he never even thinks about his surgically repaired shoulder.
So if he’s healthy, rested and has a ton of weapons, why have the Dolphins scored just two touchdowns in 120 minutes of football?
When will the offense hit its stride — or at least come close to meeting its potential?
“It could be this week,” Cutler said. “It could be next week. I don’t know. We’ve got the guys in the room. We’ve just got to make sure that everybody’s doing their job each and every play. Offense is a little bit tricky, because it’s going to take eight, nine or 10 guys each play for the offense to really go off, and that’s consistently throughout the whole game. We’ve got some young guys and we’ve just got to make sure we get everybody on board and everybody understanding that.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments