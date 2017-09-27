Dolphins Wednesday injury update with Jay Ajayi yet again a cause for concern

Jay Ajayi evidently will not practice a ton this season.

Ajayi got another day off Wednesday, watching his Dolphins teammates work from the sidelines. Ajayi, who has been dealing wiht a knee injury and didn’t play much late against the Jets, was in street clothes with a sleeve on his right leg.

Jordan Phillips, who sat out the Jets game with an ankle injury, was out of the walking boot Wednesday but is apparently still not healthy enough to practice. He work with athletic trainers during the portion of practice open to reporters, his left ankle taped.

The news was much better for the Dolphins’ linebackers. They got back two potential starters in the same day.

Lawrence Timmons (suspension) and Rey Maualuga (hamstring) both practiced for the first time in weeks. So did Nate Allen, who left the Jets game with a hamstring injury.

Kenny Stills hurt his right hand during the game; he had practiced with it wrapped Wednesday.

Back to Ajayi: This week is a big one for the British-born running back. He’ll play an NFL game in London for the first time since become one of the league’s best backs.

To celebrate, he’s getting his own emoji — and it’s going global. Ajayi is the first NFL player to have an international Twitter emoji. To activate it, just type #JayTrain into a tweet and hit send.