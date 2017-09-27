Dolphins’ Gase says reinstated Timmons has restored trust. ‘I’m glad he’s back.’

After just one week away from the Dolphins — and less than two weeks after he abandoned the team on the eve of their season opener — Lawrence Timmons has done enough to restore trust with Adam Gase, Miami’s coach said Wednesday.

“He worked through a couple of things,” Gase said. “LT handled the business that he needed to handle. I'm glad he's back.”

Gase, speaking the day after the Dolphins reinstated Timmons from an indefinite suspension, was tight-lipped about what exactly the veteran linebacker said or did to restore that trust.

But Gase said he was not concerned about how the locker room will welcome Timmons back after some pretty erratic behavior.

Timmons vanished from the Dolphins’ Los Angeles locker room the night before Miami’s game against the Chargers, and the organization was so concerned about his well-being, it filed a series of missing person’s reports. Cops ultimately found Timmons at the airport, trying to board a flight back to Pittsburgh, where he played the vast majority of his career. He did not play in the Chargers game, and was suspended for the Dolphins’ loss to the Jets.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

In the weeks since the incident, more alarming details have emerged. CBSSports.com reported that, during the Dolphins’ Week 1 bye, Timmons attended a Steelers practice and told his former teammates that he wished he had never left Pittsburgh for Miami.

And yet, Gase insisted Wednesday that the decision to reinstate Timmons was not a difficult one.

“I felt good about where we were at,” Gase added.

Gase also said that the decision to bring Timmons back from suspension after just one week had nothing to do with the team’s disappointing loss to the Jets in Week 3.

Timmons might play Sunday against the Saints on Sunday, Gase added.