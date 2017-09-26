Suspension over: Lawrence Timmons back with Dolphins after one-game team ban

In the end, Lawrence Timmons’ indefinite suspension was one week.
The Dolphins re-instated Timmons Tuesday, and ESPN reported the veteran linebacker is expected to play Sunday against the Saints.
The move comes one week to the day after Adam Gase suspended Timmons indefinitely for going AWOL the night before the season opener.
Gase later said that those who break team rules and trust can eventually be welcomed back.
Timmons’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on WSVN-7 Sunday night that he was “cautiously optimistic” that the situation would be resolved favorably. Gase declined comment when asked about Timmons’ status Monday.
While he was able to convince his head coach he deserves a second chance, Timmons could face a taller task inside the Dolphins’ locker room. CBSSports.com reported Sunday that Timmons attended a Steelers practice the Friday of Hurricane Irma, and expressed a desire to return to Pittsburgh.”
League rules allow teams to suspend players up to four games for conduct detrimental to the organization; Timmons is back in the fold in one-fourth that time.
