Photo Gallery: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Sep. 24, 2017

AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks with Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) in the fourth quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) battles with New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) for yardage in the third quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass in the third quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass in the third quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen M. Ross on the sidelines before the game as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) throws a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass in the third quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) on the bench in the fourth quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) walks off the field after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (41) causes the Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) to fumble and outside linebacker Mike Hull (45) picks it up for a turnover in the fourth quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (41) causes the Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) to fumble in the fourth quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami fans watch as Jets fan celebrate in the stands as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
New York Jets defensive back Terrence Brooks (23) and free safety Marcus Maye (26) celebrate after Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) is short of a first on a fourth down attempt in the fourth quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) score in the third quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins defensive back Alterraun Verner (42) defends against New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) in the second half as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) meets with with New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) at midfield after the game as the New York Jets defeat the Miami Dolphins 20-6 at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) wipes his face after meeting with New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) at midfield after the game as the New York Jets defeat the Miami Dolphins 20-6 at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines in the second quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks with Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) in the second quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) is stopped by the Jets in the second quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands of to running back Jay Ajayi (23) in the second quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines in the second quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) takes down New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) for a sack in the first quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) and several other Dolphin players wear t-shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick before the game as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (67), Maurice Smith (27), and Jarvis Landry (14) lock hands with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Seth Wenig
AP