Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips heads off the field at halftime during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers played at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA on Sunday, September 17, 2017. John Cordes AP

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins inactive list includes a key member of their defensive front

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 24, 2017 11:41 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Jordan Phillips will not play Sunday against the Jets, ruled inactive due to an ankle injury he suffered the week before. Davon Godchaux will start at defensive tackle in his place.

Phillips did not practice all week and was in a walking boot as recently as Friday.

The news was better for the Dolphins’ other injured starters. Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker all will play after missing practice in the days leading up to the game.

The rest of Miami’s inactive list: cornerbacks Cordrea Tankersley and Torry McTyer; linebacker Rey Maualuga; guard Isaac Asiata; and tackles Eric Smith and Sam Young.

Meanwhile, the Jets will have to stop Ndamukong Suh without Jets right guard Brian Winters, who is inactive.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

