Dolphins’ injured list grows, with Jordan Phillips seemingly the most serious concern

Jordan Phillips was in a walking boot at practice Thursday, a big, flashing red sign that his injured ankle is still bothering him.
Phillips got hurt during the Chargers game Sunday, but gutted it out and played as much as he could. He has not practiced at all this week.
If Phillips cannot go, rookie Davon Godchaux would get the start. Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke had high praise for the fifth-round pick Thursday, saying that Godchaux has “worked his balls off” since entering the league.
Meanwhile, Jay Ajayi (knee) and DeVante Parker (ankle) did not practice Thursday, but both are expected to play Sunday against the Jets, according to a source.
Center Mike Pouncey also got the day off to rest his hip, but he has regularly as part of a maintenance program to allow him to make it through the season healthy.
Jarvis Landry, meanwhile, practiced on a limited basis Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a knee issue.
Ajayi and Landry “got banged up a little bit in the last game,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, but their injuries are not considered serious.
Linebacker Rey Maualuga (hamstring) also did not practice Thursday and likely will not play Sunday.
One person who was at practice Thursday: Former Colts coach Tony Dungy, who is now an analyst for NBC Sports.
