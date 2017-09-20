Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins practice | Wed., Sept. 20, 2017

Defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh (93) stretches at Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Linebacker Stephone Anthony stretches during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 after the New Orleans Saints ltraded Anthony to the Miami Dolphins.
Quarterback Jay Cutler (6) pitches the ball to running back Kenyan Drake (32) during Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Quarterbacks Jay Cutler (6) and Matt Moore (8) take a knee during Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
`Defensive end, Cameron Wake (91) is seen at Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Stephone Anthony might play for the Dolphins Sunday, just five days after being traded to Miami.
Defensive end, Cameron Wake (91) walks onto the Miami Dolphins football practice field on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Head coach Adam Gase speaks to kicker Cody Parkey (1) during Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey (1) runs through kicking drills at Miami Dolphin football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Stephone Anthony is traded to the Miami Dolphins who is seen here at Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh (93) speaks to the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Quarterback Jay Cutler (6) speaks to the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media before Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
