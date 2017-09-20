More Videos

Dolphins new linebacker Stephone Anthony on his trade to Dolphins 0:54

Dolphins new linebacker Stephone Anthony on his trade to Dolphins

Pause
Dolphins' Jay Ajayi talks about returning from concussion 1:42

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi talks about returning from concussion

Adam Gase squashes rumors of possible Jarvis Landry trade 1:44

Adam Gase squashes rumors of possible Jarvis Landry trade

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh talks about Lawrence Timmons 3:45

Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh talks about Lawrence Timmons

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact 0:49

Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact

Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field 1:21

Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field

Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony 2:42

Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler says he is comfortable with the team 2:29

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler says he is comfortable with the team

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 0:59

Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11

  • Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

    ​Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) speaks about Lawrence Timmons, being selected as team captain and the upcoming Jets game. Suh addressed the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

​Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) speaks about Lawrence Timmons, being selected as team captain and the upcoming Jets game. Suh addressed the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com