Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh talks about Lawrence Timmons
Defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh (93) speaks about Lawrence Timmons, being selected as team captain and the upcoming Jets game. Suh addressed the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.
Al DiazMiami Herald
More Videos
3:45
Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh talks about Lawrence Timmons
2:42
Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Timmons, Anthony
2:29
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler says he is comfortable with the team
0:54
Dolphins new linebacker Stephone Anthony on his trade to Dolphins
1:31
Miami Dolphins linebacker Rey Maualuga talks about his health
1:50
Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense
0:49
Dolphins' Clyde Christensen on Irma's impact
0:59
Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11
5:08
Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings
1:02
Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery
0:53
Davon Godchaux on the possibility of starting next to Ndamukong Suh
0:45
Charles Harris tells next round of rookies, "Don't think."
The Miami Dolphins lost to the Baltimore Ravens 31-7 on Thursday Aug. 17, 2017. It was Jay Cutler's quarterback debut, and special teams needed a little work - Armando Salguero and Adam Beasley recap their observations.